Saskatoon’s Junos bid low on cash
Bryan Adams and performers sing in the finale of the Juno awards show Sunday April 2, 2017 in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, January 30, 2018 12:04PM CST
Saskatoon’s bid for the 2019 Juno Awards was short on cash, according to the city’s tourism bureau.
The city withdrew from the competition when it became clear the bid didn’t have enough money behind it, Tourism Saskatoon said.
London, Ont., which was announced as 2019’s host city on Monday, won with a $1.7-million bid.
This year’s awards are set to take place in Vancouver on March 25.
Saskatoon last hosted the Junos in 2007.
More Stories
- LIVE UPDATES: Jury to begin hearing evidence in Gerald Stanley trial
- Police encourage caution after wind warning issued in Saskatoon
- Saskatoon’s Junos bid low on cash
- $1.1B lawsuit alleges horrors at Canada's 'Indian hospitals' 1
- Child experts: Just say 'no' to Facebook's kids app
- Premier-designate ready to take over Sask. Party leadership 1
- Jury selected for Gerald Stanley second-degree murder trial 1
- Metis ’60s Scoop victim files claim against federal, provincial governments