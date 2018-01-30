

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon’s bid for the 2019 Juno Awards was short on cash, according to the city’s tourism bureau.

The city withdrew from the competition when it became clear the bid didn’t have enough money behind it, Tourism Saskatoon said.

London, Ont., which was announced as 2019’s host city on Monday, won with a $1.7-million bid.

This year’s awards are set to take place in Vancouver on March 25.

Saskatoon last hosted the Junos in 2007.