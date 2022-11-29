Saskatoon's E.D. Feehan Catholic High School students volunteering throughout the community

E.D. Feehan students volunteered to make quilts for relief kits at the Mennonite Central Committee on Nov. 29, just one small part of its Focus on the Family program. E.D. Feehan students volunteered to make quilts for relief kits at the Mennonite Central Committee on Nov. 29, just one small part of its Focus on the Family program.

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage

The Senate passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex marriages, an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court's 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage countrywide.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London