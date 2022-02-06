Saskatoon residents show support for Ukraine in march to City Hall

As part of a national call to action, around 100 people showed up at River Landing in Saskatoon as part of the Stand with Ukraine Campaign.

The contingent, led by Ukrainian Canadian Congress Saskatoon branch President Christina Rybalka, walked to City Hall.

“It’s very difficult to see, I’ve visited Ukraine multiple times,” said Rybalka. “I have many friends and family there. It’s very difficult to have to talk to them and hear what is happening, and their fears."

Russia has assembled at least 70 per cent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

“We’re very happy with all the support that the Canadian government has given us so far,” said Rybalka. “We are disappointed that they haven’t provided Ukraine with weapons.”

The group is calling for the federal government and its allies to take the following four steps:

Increase the provision of defensive weapons to Ukraine

Increase sanctions on Russia

Cancel the Nord Stream pipeline

Offer a NATO membership to Ukraine

The Call for Action rally was one of 20 happening across cities in Canada. Vitaliy Kushnir, who moved to Canada from Ukraine in 2007, said he has many friends and four brothers still living in Ukraine.

“It’s really hard to handle to see that for myself, because I get angry,” said Kushnir.

“If Canada does not stand with Ukraine, not sure if we will survive.”