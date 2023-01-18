Saskatoon rental prices rising, survey says
Rent prices in Saskatoon are on the rise, according to the latest Zumper survey.
The online rental listing website notes that rentals for two-bedroom places in the city have risen 13 per cent since last year while the cost of a one-bedroom place has gone up over five per cent.
The average rent for a one-bedroom in Saskatoon is $1040 and a two-bedroom is $1220.
According to the survey, 10 cities across Canada saw an increase in rental prices while seven cities saw a decline.
Edmonton saw rent grow the fastest while St. Catharines saw the largest decline.
The top most expensive cities to rent are Vancouver, Toronto, Burnaby, Victoria and Kelowna.
Saskatoon was ranked the 22nd most expensive rental market in the country.
The Zumper Canadian Rent Report looks at active listings across Canada to determine median rents in 23 metro areas, the website said.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Family of woman who died after altercation with Toronto hospital guards launches $16-million lawsuit
The sister of a 43-year-old woman who died 16 days after an altercation with security at a Toronto hospital has filed a $16 million lawsuit against University Health Network and the guards.
Stanford study identifies what influences weight loss the most
Researchers from Stanford University have pinpointed a number of factors that could predict how successful an individual will be at losing weight and keeping it off.
Looking for a luxury home? Here's what more than $1M can get you in Canada
Sales activity among luxury homes in Toronto and Vancouver saw a decline in 2022, according to new data released by Sotheby's International Realty Canada. However, other major Canadian cities such as Montreal and Calgary saw sales volumes stabilize or even increase throughout the year.
Sask. sisters who say they were wrongfully convicted are victims of systemic racism: lawyers
Lawyers for two sisters who have spent nearly 30 years in prison for what they say are wrongful murder convictions told a bail hearing the women are victims of systemic racism in the justice system and false confessions.
Here is where 25 new Zellers stores will open in Canada this year
After a 10-year hiatus, Zellers has announced the locations of its first 25 store "experiences." The stores are set to open within Hudson's Bay locations across Canada in 2023. Here is a list of the locations.
NDP leader says Liberal government is waging war against the working class
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Justin Trudeau is waging a war against the working class and he plans to leverage his party's agreement with the Liberals to protect working people.
Rare Canadian stamp expected to fetch hefty price at Ottawa auction
A rare, mint condition Canadian stamp, issued more than 170 years ago, is going up for auction in Ottawa and it’s sure to fetch a pretty penny.
Ontario integrity commissioner and auditor general to investigate Greenbelt development
Both the Ontario integrity commissioner and the auditor general will be opening an investigation into the Doug Ford government’s plans to develop the Greenbelt.
Ukraine asks for battle tanks as Canada sends 200 more armoured vehicles
Defence Minister Anita Anand used a visit to Ukraine on Wednesday to announce that Canada is sending another 200 armoured vehicles to help with the country's defence against Russian invaders.
Regina
-
92-year-old man killed in two vehicle collision near Carnduff
A 92-year-old man is dead after a two vehicle collision between a pickup truck and tractor-trailer unit near Carnduff, Sask. on Tuesday afternoon, RCMP said in a release.
-
Regina Do It With Class alumnus Griffin Hewitt to perform on international stage
Another alumnus of Do It With Class (DIWC) Young People's Theatre is taking his career to the big stage and joining the likes of Tatiana Maslany, Paul Nolan and Zach Smadu.
-
Regina rent prices up more than 11% since the start of 2022: report
Regina rent prices are up more than 11 per cent in the past year, but still rank well below other Canadian cities.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Millennium Library to fully reopen with interim security, metal detectors, police officers
Winnipeg's Millennium Library is set to fully reopen next week with some added interim security measures, including metal detectors and police officers on-site.
-
Winnipeg woman's husband dies on honeymoon in Mexico
A Winnipeg woman on honeymoon at a Mexico resort is looking for answers after her husband was killed in an incident the night before they were to fly home.
-
Sunwing flights from Winnipeg to Los Cabos being cancelled in February
Winnipeggers won't be able to travel directly to Los Cabos, Mexico, starting in February.
Calgary
-
Postmedia sells Calgary Herald building for $17.25M
Newspaper publisher Postmedia says it has sold the Calgary Herald building for $17.25 million to U-Haul Co.
-
As affordability payment portal launches, ineligible Albertans share reaction
Now that the application process has opened up for the province's affordability payments, reaction is pouring in from Albertans who do not qualify for the instalments totalling $600.
-
One person dead in multi-vehicle collision near Gleichen, Alta.
One person is dead following a multi-vehicle collision east of Gleichen Wednesday morning.
Edmonton
-
Alberta government warns of scammers trying to cash in on $600 inflation relief payments
Scammers targeted Albertans within hours of a provincial inflation relief program going live on Wednesday.
-
Edmonton house prices expected to fall from record high as buyers seek cheaper options
The value of an average detached house in Alberta's capital is expected to drop by roughly three per cent in 2023, as rising interest rates and the cost of living drive buyers to seek more affordable options.
-
Oilsands execs say a 'just transition' isn't a worry — it's their next big 'boom'
The CEOs of some of the biggest oilsands companies in Alberta say transitioning their workforce for a net-zero emissions future isn't about cutting jobs, but is about creating them.
Toronto
-
Family of woman who died after altercation with Toronto hospital guards launches $16-million lawsuit
The sister of a 43-year-old woman who died 16 days after an altercation with security at a Toronto hospital has filed a $16 million lawsuit against University Health Network and the guards.
-
13-year-old student charged after allegedly pointing replica toy gun, demanding money from other students at Toronto school
Toronto police have charged a 13-year-old boy after he allegedly pointed a replica toy gun and demanded money from students at a middle school in Etobicoke.
-
Will Doug Ford’s healthcare plan work? Here’s what some experts think
The province’s plan allowing private clinics to perform more procedures has the potential to help reduce Ontario’s surgical backlog, experts say, but the details of the plan will be telling.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa's Notorious Rideau Street McDonald's closing permanently
The McDonald's restaurant on Rideau Street is set to close when its lease runs out in April, after nearly 40 years of operations in the downtown Ottawa tourist area.
-
Here's where Zellers will be opening stores in the Ottawa area
Zellers is making its comeback this spring, and there are plans to open two stores in Ottawa and one in Gatineau.
-
Rental rates increase double-digits in Ottawa, report finds
The average cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa increased more than 14 per cent to end 2022, while renters in Gatineau faced a 5 per cent hike in rental rates.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver makes list of 4 B.C. cities destined for a Zellers comeback
Downtown Vancouver will be home to one of 25 new Zellers store "experiences" opening across Canada, its parent company revealed Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man shot while standing on Vancouver's Granville strip, police say
A 32-year-old man was shot while standing on Vancouver's Granville strip Tuesday night, leaving him hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
-
Investigation launched into Stl'atl'imx Tribal Police Service member accused of secretly filming women
RCMP are investigating allegations of criminal activity by a member of the Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police Service in Mt. Currie, and CTV News has learned he’s accused of secretly filming women he met on dating apps.
Montreal
-
DDO to keep bilingual status after falling short of Bill 96 English-language threshold
The Town of Dollard-de-Ormeaux (DDO) on Montreal's West Island has formally requested that the province maintain its bilingual status -- a move that Mayor Alex Bottausci said 'saddens' him. 'It saddens me that this legal process must be invoked to protect the inherent right of our residents to receive communications in the language of their choice.'
-
Commissioner recommends delaying Quebec nurse exam amid concerns over high fail rate
A preliminary investigation into why more than half of candidates failed Quebec's nurse licensing exam last fall has found 'concerning elements' surrounding both the exam and student preparation.
-
Quebec minimum wage will increase to $15.25
Quebec's minimum wage will increase to $15.25, Labour Minister Jean Boulet announced Wednesday. It will come into effect on May. 1, 2023. At 7.02 per cent, it's the most significant wage increase since 1995.
Vancouver Island
-
Landslide forces residents to flee 2 condo buildings in Campbell River, B.C.
Two condominium buildings in Campbell River, B.C., were evacuated Tuesday night after a landslide drew police and firefighters to a waterfront neighbourhood south of the city's downtown core.
-
Nanaimo drug consumption site deemed nuisance by council
Nanaimo city council has officially designated two properties as nuisances after receiving several complaints about ongoing illegal activities.
-
Wendy's lets husband surprise wife by being first customers at new Parksville, B.C., location
It’s been said "men are from Mars and women are from Venus," but in this couple’s case, Thomas is a McDonald’s man, while Ellie is a Wendy’s woman.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia announces sweeping changes to alleviate pressure on strained ERs
Nova Scotia has announced extra resources to alleviate the pressure on strained emergency departments, following the recent deaths of two women who waited hours for care.
-
Improving primary care will ease pressure on ERs: Doctors Nova Scotia president
The president of Doctors Nova Scotia hopes changes to emergency care will lead to significant improvements in the province’s emergency departments, but says it's also important to continue focusing on bolstering primary care.
-
NB Power worker dead, another hurt after falling from power pole in Hillsborough
A power line technician with NB Power has died and another has been injured while doing restoration work in Hillsborough, N.B., Tuesday night.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Teen killed in fatal crash on Highway 535 east of Sudbury
A 16-year-old male from the town of St. Charles, east of Sudbury, was killed and another person sustained life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 535 on Wednesday morning, police say.
-
Family of woman who died after altercation with Toronto hospital guards launches $16-million lawsuit
The sister of a 43-year-old woman who died 16 days after an altercation with security at a Toronto hospital has filed a $16 million lawsuit against University Health Network and the guards.
-
Sudbury tenants have been without running water for 18 days
Tenants in a multi-unit residential building in the Flour Mill in Greater Sudbury say they have been without running water for 18 days.
London
-
London-Middlesex under freezing rain warning: Environment Canada
A heads up for Londoners beginning Thursday, as the day will get off to a cold and slippery start with freezing rain expected in the London, Ont. area.
-
Former teacher to be sentenced on child porn charges didn't show up to court
Police are looking for a former London teacher who pleaded guilty to four criminal charges following sexual involvement with a student.
-
Zellers returning to London, the place it started
Whether “The lowest price will be the law” again has yet to be determined, but Zellers is coming back. Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) has announced 25 Zellers stores will open inside existing Hudson’s Bay locations across Canada, and one of the new 8,000 to 10,000 sq. ft. stores will be located at White Oak’s Mall in London, Ont.