Saskatoon rental prices rising, survey says

Rent prices in Saskatoon are on the rise, according to the latest Zumper survey.

The online rental listing website notes that rentals for two-bedroom places in the city have risen 13 per cent since last year while the cost of a one-bedroom place has gone up over five per cent.

The average rent for a one-bedroom in Saskatoon is $1040 and a two-bedroom is $1220.

According to the survey, 10 cities across Canada saw an increase in rental prices while seven cities saw a decline.

Edmonton saw rent grow the fastest while St. Catharines saw the largest decline.

The top most expensive cities to rent are Vancouver, Toronto, Burnaby, Victoria and Kelowna.

Saskatoon was ranked the 22nd most expensive rental market in the country.

The Zumper Canadian Rent Report looks at active listings across Canada to determine median rents in 23 metro areas, the website said.