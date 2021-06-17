SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) will be offer some full-day programs for Kindergarten and pre-Kindergarten students starting in September.

Full-day pre-Kindergarten will be offered at 13 schools from Monday to Thursday, while Monday-to-Thursday Kindergarten will be offered at 14 schools.

SPS said in a news release that pre-Kindergarten classes can help children with language and communication, problem-solving skills, learning to cooperate with others and preparing for the school environment.

Schools offering full-day learning programs for both Kindergarten and pre-Kindergarten include: Caroline Robins, Caswell, Fairhaven, Howard Coad, Kind George, Lester B. Pearson, Mayfair, Pleasant Hill, Princess Alexandra, Sutherland, Vincent Massey, wâhkôhtowin (formerly Confederation Park), and W.P. Bate.

Full-day Kindergarten will also be available at North Park Wilson School.

A full-day pre-Kindergarten class supported by Métis Nation–Saskatchewan is offered at Westmount Community School.

Families wanting to register should contact the individual school.