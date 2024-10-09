Saskatoon Public Schools helps deliver Thanksgiving Cheer Crates to help out cash-strapped families
Hundreds of students and their families will get a hand this Thanksgiving weekend thanks to the Canpotex Cheer Crate campaign, put on by The Saskatoon Public Schools Foundation.
Volunteers got together on Wednesday to put the giving in Thanksgiving by filling shopping bags with essentials for the upcoming long weekend.
With more families struggling in our community than ever, the need is increasing each year for the care packages, and organizers are committed to meet the need.
“Because we know that kids aren't in school. and that's a lot of times where they get support for nutrition or sometimes even extra socks, and so we are able to provide that thanks to the generous donors,” Zeba Ahmad, CEO of the Saskatoon Public Schools Foundation, told CTV News.
The Saskatoon Public Schools Foundation has been sending out these cheer crates since 2020, starting during the pandemic when families were sent home. In the 5 years the campaign has run, 10,000 families have received a cheer crate.
This year, three bags are being sent to each recipient household.
“In the first 2 bags there are eggs and fresh buns, turkey meat, vegetables, cheese and milk. Our third bag has toothbrushes and deodorant, shampoo, books, all kinds of things. There are also toques as well, because we know, the cold weather is coming,” Ahmad says.
The space was provided by the Hugh Cairns Armoury, and members of the 38 Combat Engineer Regiment were on hand to pitch in.
Canpotex is the corporate sponsor, among others in the community who provide financial support, transport vehicles, donations and volunteer their time.
“It’s a well-oiled machine. I got here, immediately got told where to be and how to help. I think it's very important to our community and to anyone who needs a helping hand,” said Stephanie Cherry, Canpotex volunteer.
About 750 families will get a hand this Thanksgiving, but with over 850 applying, some had to be turned away. Organizers are already looking to the next event so they can fill the growing need, according to Ahmad.
“We're pretty unapologetic in our determination to support students and families.”
Ahmad says they have solid sponsors and donors behind them.
The entire packing and delivery production is pulled off in one day, with bags being sent home with students at the end of the school day.
