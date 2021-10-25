Saskatoon Public Schools adopts COVID-19 vaccination policy for staff

SASKATOON -

Saskatoon Public Schools on Monday approved an administrative procedure that will require employees to be fully vaccinated or provide regular negative COVID-19 test results.

From now until Nov. 15, all division staff members must complete a declaration stating they are one of the following:

Fully vaccinated and willing to disclose their vaccination status

Partially vaccinated, unvaccinated, or unwilling to disclose their vaccination status

Unable to be vaccinated due to health reasons or protected grounds under the Saskatchewan Human Rights Code.

Following declaration, supervisors will meet individually with employees who identify as fully vaccinated to confirm their vaccination status, the division said in a news release.

All remaining staff members will be subject to weekly testing requirements beginning Nov. 29.

The new procedure applies to the following people who work with and in schools:

Permanent, temporary, substitute and casual employees

Contractors working in division buildings during school/office hours

Parents, caregivers, volunteers, and members of the public who attend school-based

Trustees

Contracted school bus and taxi drivers;

Post-secondary students fulfilling internships, co-op placements and apprenticeships

Those with external programs in schools

Guest speakers and presenters

Students are not included in the vaccination requirement.

Also not included are parents and caregivers who are dropping off or picking up students, spectators at extracurricular activities, and participants in after-hours rentals.

While the procedure has been adopted by the administration, it is supported by the division’s trustees, the release said.