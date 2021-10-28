Saskatoon pub owner expects uptick in applicants as COVID-19 benefit winds down

Co-owner Arno Oldach is in it beside the manager of the Rook and Raven Pub. (Nicole Di Donato/CTV News) Co-owner Arno Oldach is in it beside the manager of the Rook and Raven Pub. (Nicole Di Donato/CTV News)

Saskatoon Top Stories