SASKATOON - Hundreds of people in Saskatoon, including school children, gathered outside City Hall on Friday to join the global climate strike.

It’s the second consecutive Friday the city has seen protests calling for action against climate change.

Speakers began their talks around noon, and the crowd then marched downtown, chanting slogans and displaying their signs as they demanded immediate climate action.

The strike is inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunburg, who met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Montreal on Friday, telling him to "just listen to the science.”

More than 80 cities across the country are capping off a week of international protests and a call for action for governments to do more to slow climate change.

With files from Adam Frisk