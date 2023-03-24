Saskatoon police use bean bag ammo after man points gun at someone

Saskatoon police say they used a shotgun with bean bag rounds to subdue a man who pointed a gun at someone else.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said the incident happened around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday in the 200 block of Avenue G South.

Police responded to a report of a gun being pointed at another person, according to an SPS news release.

“Officers quickly arrived and upon making contact with the occupants of the residence, a struggle ensued at the door. Due to the possible presence of firearms inside, a less lethal round was successfully delivered to the resisting male,” SPS said.

The man was not seriously injured and refused medical attention, police said.

SPS said they removed and detained several people from the home. Police located and seized an inoperable sawed-off rifle from inside the home, according to the release.

Two men were arrested by SPS for being wanted on outstanding warrants. No additional charges were laid.