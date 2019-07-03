Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper says the force plans on moving forward with recommendations made by a six person jury last week after an inquest into the death of a man shot by police.

Cooper spoke to media Wednesday and said the four jury recommendations are “well thought out, they are reasonable and they are achievable.”

He says he will meet with the inquest council and the officers who testified in the coming week to move towards those recommendations.

Joshua Megeney, 28, died from a gunshot to the head following a standoff with police on Avenue Q North in October 2016.

Officers had been called for what was reported to be a break and enter in progress.

Last week, the jury of heard testimony from people involved in the case as part of an inquest into Megeney's death. They came up with four recommendations for Saskatoon police to prevent similar deaths.

“Their request for us to review practice, and I think that's a good thing to do in any event, but certainly any time there's an incident we review what we have, They've focused that review for us," Cooper said.

The recommendations include: