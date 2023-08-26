Saskatoon police to host free BBQ and 'Meet the Motor Cops' event

On Sunday afternoon, The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) will be hosting a ‘Meet the Motor Cops’ event at the Brighton Save-on-Foods.

From 12 p.m. until 4 p.m., people will get the chance to see SPS and RCMP motorcycles, as well as take a look inside the Mobile Drug and Alcohol Testing Van, according to a social media post.

As well, free hot dogs will be given out, and volunteers from Mothers against Drunk Driving (MADD) will be on site.