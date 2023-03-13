Saskatoon police Taser man threatening self-harm

A 32-year-old man threatening to harm himself was Tasered by police on Monday morning.

Police were called to a domestic dispute in the 1600 block of Avenue C North around 3:15 a.m. Monday, according to a news release.

Officers found a man acting erratically and threatening self-harm. Police said he had a knife.

According to the police, the officers failed to de-escalate the situation, so they Tasered him. When that didn’t work, police said they tried “less lethal options” to take him into custody.

The 32-year-old man was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and transported to hospital for further assessment.