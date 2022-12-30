Saskatoon police standoff ends with multiple arrests

Saskatoon police arrested several people for armed robbery following an hours-long standoff on Avenue F North and 37th Street on Friday.

Police received a report of an armed robbery just before 6 a.m., according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

A male armed with a firearm approached a man and a woman in a parked car and demanded money. After the man called in to report the robbery, the police say a second male armed with a shotgun approached and assaulted him.

The police showed up with the tactical unit and crisis negotiators because of the report of firearms, the news release said.

The police said several people left the home when requested but they had to call in a search warrant to arrest the last two, a male and a female.