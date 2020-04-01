SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has released video of a dramatic river rescue over the weekend.

The SPS air support unit captured the video from the sky on Sunday.

Sunday a man fell in the river off the ice rescuing his dog. @SPSAir1 located him bringing him help to an area hard to find with poor access. Watch and RT the highlights of the rescue by @SaskatoonPolice @SaskatoonFire & @MDAmbulanceCare. #teamwork #GoodNews pic.twitter.com/FpKi9C5cvd — SPS Air Support Unit (@SPSAir1) April 1, 2020

A Saskatoon police officer was taken to hospital after attempting to rescue a man and a dog that had fallen into the river near the east side of the Chief Mistawasis bridge.

Saskatoon Fire Department used a rescue boat in order to pull the man from the water. The man was rescued and taken to hospital.

One of the officers at the scene suffered an ankle injury during the rescue. The dog was also recovered and is okay.

SPS is advising people to use caution when walking along the river, adding that pathways along the river are extremely icy.