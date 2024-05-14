Saskatoon police seize weapons and drugs after catching stolen vehicle

SASKATOON
    Three men and a teen girl were arrested after police recovered a vehicle reported as stolen early Tuesday morning.

    Shortly after midnight, officers responded to reports of a vehicle theft in progress on the 300 block of Pendygrasse Road, where they located a victim without injury, the Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.

    Shortly after, officers located the stolen vehicle and a vehicle suspected to be involved in the theft driving eastward on 11th Street.

    Police said both vehicles evaded patrol officers. Later, they managed to puncture the tires of the stolen vehicle with a spike strip, but according to police, it fled at a high rate of speed.

    The air support unit tracked it down to Circle Drive north near 33rd Street, leading patrol units to Highway 12, where they executed a “high-risk traffic stop” and arrested two suspects.

    Police said they seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, multiple knives, and a canister of bear spray from the stolen vehicle.

    Two people were also arrested in the suspect vehicle, where police say they seized a firearm, knives, and a variety of controlled substances.

    As a result, a 31-year-old man, 38-year-old man, 36-year-old man, and 16-year-old girl face charges relating to robbery, numerous firearms charges, theft over $5,000, possession of a controlled substance, evading police, and dangerous driving.

