Saskatoon police seize over 20 kilos of meth

Three men face trafficking charges following an eight-week investigation by Saskatoon police that led to a large seizure of drugs.

Officers executed a search in the 1900 block of 7th Street East, 900 block of Pringle Crescent and the 700 block of Hart Road on Monday, according to a news release.

Police seized over 20 kilograms of methamphetamine packaged in one and two-kilo bundles, over 700 oxycodone pills, a kilogram of a drug-cutting agent, over $12,000 in cash and a fully automatic Glock 9mm handgun.

Three men, 25, 26 and 36-years-old face charges in the investigation.