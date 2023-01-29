Saskatoon police seize firearms in multiple incidents

Saskatoon police have arrested two men in separate firearms-related incidents over the last few days.

Police arrested a 21-year-old man on Thursday night during a traffic stop in the 100 block of Avenue U South. Officers found bear spray and cannabis in his possession.

They later executed a search warrant for a residence in the 100 block of Avenue K South.

About a dozen people were evacuated from the home and a 42-year-old man was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Police seized a sawed-off shotgun, two pellet guns, ammunition and cannabis they believe was for sale.

The Saskatoon police also arrested a 25-year-old man for firearms offences on Thursday night.

Officers heard reports of gunfire in the 100 block of 33rd Street West and set up a perimeter around a house at about 7 p.m., according to a news release.

They executed a search warrant and found a prohibited firearm and ammunition, the police said.

The 25-year-old man was charged with discharging a firearm with intent and other charges.