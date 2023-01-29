Saskatoon police seize firearms in multiple incidents

Police seized a sawed-off shotgun, two pellet guns, ammunition and cannabis they believe was for sale from a residence on Avenue K South on Thursday night. Police seized a sawed-off shotgun, two pellet guns, ammunition and cannabis they believe was for sale from a residence on Avenue K South on Thursday night.

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London