Saskatoon police seize 1.7 pounds of cocaine in bust

Two Saskatoon residents face drug trafficking charges after four search warrants resulted in the seizure of more than 1.7 pounds of cocaine, according to the police. Two Saskatoon residents face drug trafficking charges after four search warrants resulted in the seizure of more than 1.7 pounds of cocaine, according to the police.

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London