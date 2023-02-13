Saskatoon police seize 1.7 pounds of cocaine in bust
Two Saskatoon residents face drug trafficking charges after four search warrants resulted in the seizure of more than 1.7 pounds of cocaine, according to the police.
The 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested on Thursday evening on the 200 block of 3rd Avenue South, a police news release said.
Officers executed four search warrants on addresses in the 200 block of 26th Street West, 30 block of Middleton Crescent, and the 1200 block of Avenue D North, with two additional warrants used to search vehicles, the police said.
Along with the cocaine, police seized $12,495 in cash, bear spray, two vehicles, a snowmobile and a UTV.
The two face charges related to trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.
