Saskatoon police seek public’s help finding 'persons of interest' in stabbing

Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help in identifying several "persons of interest" in a stabbing investigation.

The incident happened on February 25 around 2:12 a.m. in the 900 block of Avenue I South, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Facebook post.

“Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old man suffering from stab wound injuries. The suspect had fled the scene,”SPS said in the post

SPS said the victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries but was in stable condition.

Surveillance photos have been released of several people the police are calling persons of interest.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.