Saskatoon police respond to weapons complaint downtown

Emergency crews were on the scene following a weapons complaint in downtown Saskatoon on Wednesday evening.

Police confirmed to CTV the incident was weapons-related and involved numerous people and several locations downtown, but no further information has been released at this time.

Paramedics, police and the fire department could be seen attending to the 200 block of 3rd Avenue South downtown, and there was a youth on the scene with what appeared to be blood on his face and head.

A number of police vehicles were also seen outside the Delta Hotel on 20th Street East.

More information about the incident is expected to be released today.