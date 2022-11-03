Saskatoon police respond to transit bus collision
Saskatoon police responded to several collisions Wednesday evening, including one involving a city bus.
The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on the Gordie Howe Bridge after a bus collided with a Ford F150 that had already been in a collision on the bridge, according to Saskatoon Transit.
They said there was only a driver and one city employee on the bus at the time and there were no major injuries reported.
Paramedics were on scene by 7 p.m. along with city crews. The collision snapped the grill off the front of the truck. The bus windshield was cracked and bent inward.
Police have warned drivers to take it slow given the icy road conditions.
They were also called to a collision on Highway 11, Highway 12, Circle Drive and Lorne Avenue.
Saskatoon crews were busy all night applying de-icing material on high traffic streets and intersections.
According to a news release, there are 13 sanders out starting with priority roads like freeways and moving to arterial roadways with double lanes.
The City also advised drivers to be cautious on their commute.
