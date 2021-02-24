Advertisement
Saskatoon police respond to 'ongoing incident' on 20th St.
Published Wednesday, February 24, 2021 3:17PM CST
Saskatoon police are pictured on 20th Street West on Feb. 24, 2021. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police say they are on the scene of an “ongoing incident” in the 2600 block of 20th Street West.
Traffic restrictions are in place on 20th Street West between Ottawa Avenue South and Avenue Y South.
Members of the public may notice a heavy police presence and are asked to avoid the area, police said in a news release.