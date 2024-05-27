Saskatoon police renew calls for public help in solving 2019 homicide

Saskatoon’s Police Service (SPS) is once again renewing its request for public help in its investigation into the 2019 homicide of Daniel Morrison.

The then 36-year-old was found injured near the west side of University Bridge along Meewasin Trail on May 26, 2019.

He was taken to Royal University Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

SPS first requested help in July of 2019 – when the service called for public assistance in identifying two persons of interest in relation to Morrison’s death.

The woman in the photo was identified. However, police have yet to identify and speak with the man pictured.

The photo was taken on May 26, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of 23rd Street East and Spadina Crescent East.

The investigation into Morrison’s death remains open. SPS asks anyone with information that may assist the investigation to contact the service or Crime Stoppers.

“Your information may help bring answers to Daniel’s family.”