Saskatoon police plane finds missing 3-year-old in forest
Published Wednesday, September 1, 2021 11:08AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, September 1, 2021 11:08AM CST
SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon police Air Support Unit rescued a naked three-year-old in a forest Tuesday night, it said in a Twitter post.
The child had been missing for more than an hour in the bush near Rosthern when the RCMP called for help.
Saskatoon police say their plan found the child within 30 minutes and 1.5 km from home.