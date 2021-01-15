SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are asking for help finding a missing 22-year-old woman.

Mackenzie Lee Trottier was last seen by family in the 300 block of Trent Crescent on Dec. 21, according to a news release.

Her family and police are concerned that she may be in a vulnerable state.

Trottier is described as 5 feet tall and 145 pounds with blonde, medium length hair which is shaved on the right side.

She has green eyes, a fair complexion, broken front teeth and a tattoo on her right ankle. She usually wears heavy make up, black yoga pants, a heavy green jacket and carries a large purse.