Saskatoon police lay organized crime charges in seniors scam
Three Quebec men previously charged with fraud-related offences are now facing organized crime-related charges.
Saskatoon Police Service's Economic Crime Section charged two 25-year-old men from Quebec with committing an indictable offence for the benefit of a criminal organization. One of the men was also charged with recruiting for a criminal organization.
All three men involved are also facing two additional charges of Fraud Over $5,000. The investigation is ongoing.
On Jan. 10, 25-year-old Ahmad Ebadi, was arrested and charged in the 400 block of Nelson Road.
The following day, a 25-year-old and 26-year-old from Quebec were arrested just before 11 p.m. after police spotted a vehicle of interest in the 800 block of 22nd Street West.
Police remind anyone who has had a suspicious phone call to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. Those who have been the victim of fraud can contact the police to report it.
Saskatoon police are holding a media availability at 2:30 p.m. Monday to provide more details about the investigation.
--This is a developing story. More details to come.
