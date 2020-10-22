SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police handed out more than 30 tickets to drivers who used their cell phones to take pictures or videos of Wednesday’s fatal three-semi crash on Circle Drive.

The tickets come with a $580 fine.

“Remember: It's illegal to use your cell phone while behind the wheel. Put it down and focus on driving,” Saskatoon Police Service said on Twitter.

A driver of one of the semi-trucks, a 51-year-old man, was pronounced dead on scene, police say.

One other driver was uninjured, and the third driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.