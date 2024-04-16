SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon police investigating second homicide this week

    Police
    Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) are investigating the second homicide this week after a 25-year-old man was fatally shot early Tuesday morning.

    At around 12:50 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 Block of Avenue O South, police said.

    Upon arrival, they located a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

    Police said he was taken to the Royal University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    The killing represents the eighth homicide in Saskatoon this year. Police say the major crime and forensic sections are investigating.

