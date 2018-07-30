

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are investigating a scammer demanding a ransom after claiming to have stolen passwords and hacked webcam footage.

Investigators say they’ve received numerous complaints that people are receiving emails from someone alleging to have access to their webcam while they were visiting adult websites.

“The suspect threatens to publicly share these allegedly captured videos, and images of the victim, if the suspect does not receive a monetary payment. That payment is requested in the form of Bitcoin currency,” police wrote in a media release.

Police say the fraudster also claims to have access to contacts and social media accounts.

Officers are urging people to delete these types of emails and report the message to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.