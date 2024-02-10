SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon police investigating early morning homicide

    Saskatoon police are investigating an early morning homicide. (Noah Rishaug / CTV News) Saskatoon police are investigating an early morning homicide. (Noah Rishaug / CTV News)
    Saskatoon police are investigating a Saturday morning homicide.

    Officers responded to a call of an injured man in a residence in the 200 block of Avenue K North around 6:46 a.m., according to a release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

    Police found a 48-year-old man who had died from a gunshot wound. A 21-year-old man was identified as the suspect and was arrested and charged with homicide.

    The victim and the accused were known to each other, police said.

    This is Saskatoon’s second homicide of 2024.

