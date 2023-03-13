Saskatoon police investigating blaze that destroyed former thrift store as arson
A Saskatoon Fire Department investigator has deemed a blaze at the former site of the Village Green Thrift Shop suspicious.
The scene was turned over to a Saskatoon police arson investigator, according to a city news release.
Fire crews received reports of the fire at 131 20th Street West at 2 p.m. and found a fire at the back of the building on arrival, the news release said.
The city said responders shut down gas and power to the vacant building for safety.
Firefighters had the blaze under control by 3 p.m., and the scene was turned over to an investigator, the city said.
The damage has been estimated at $30,000.
