Saskatoon police investigating blaze that destroyed former thrift store as arson

Saskatoon firefighters were called to a blaze at the former site of the Village Green Thrift Shop on Sunday. (Courtesy: Saskatoon Fire Department) Saskatoon firefighters were called to a blaze at the former site of the Village Green Thrift Shop on Sunday. (Courtesy: Saskatoon Fire Department)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London