SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon police investigating after 3 men assaulted with hammers, golf club

    A Saskatoon police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News) A Saskatoon police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News)
    Share

    Police are investigating three separate incidents involving assaults with a hammer and golf club on Tuesday night in Saskatoon.

    The first incident was reported just before 6 p.m. in a park on the 300 block of McMillan Avenue where a man was hit in the face with a golf club, resulting in a laceration to his chin.

    Police say the victim was transported to hospital.

    Shortly after 6 p.m., police responded to a report of a man who was struck with a hammer outside of a home in the 700 block of Appleby Drive.

    Police say the victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. Police believe the victim and suspect were known to each other.

    Later that evening, police received a report of an injured man outside of a business in the 2400 block of 22nd Street West.

    Police say a man was struck by four unknown individuals with a hammer. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    Police did not say whether any arrests have been made.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News