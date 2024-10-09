Saskatoon police investigating after 3 men assaulted with hammers, golf club

Police are investigating three separate incidents involving assaults with a hammer and golf club on Tuesday night in Saskatoon.

The first incident was reported just before 6 p.m. in a park on the 300 block of McMillan Avenue where a man was hit in the face with a golf club, resulting in a laceration to his chin.

Police say the victim was transported to hospital.

Shortly after 6 p.m., police responded to a report of a man who was struck with a hammer outside of a home in the 700 block of Appleby Drive.

Police say the victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. Police believe the victim and suspect were known to each other.

Later that evening, police received a report of an injured man outside of a business in the 2400 block of 22nd Street West.

Police say a man was struck by four unknown individuals with a hammer. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police did not say whether any arrests have been made.