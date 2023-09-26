Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon police investigate suspicious death

    Saskatoon Police

    Saskatoon police are investigating a suspicious death near St. Paul’s Hospital on Tuesday morning.

    Officers were called to the 300 block of Avenue R South just before 9 a.m. with a report that a man’s body had been found outside, a police news release says.

    The major crime and forensic sections are investigating, as the death is considered suspicious.

    Police ask anyone with information to call the station or Crime Stoppers.

    —This is a developing story. More details to come. 

