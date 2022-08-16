Saskatoon police investigate alleged shooting on west side

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) are investigating a shooting that happened in the 300 block of Avenue T South.

Police responded to a complaint of an injured person around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, according to an SPS press release.

When they arrived, officers found a 41-year-old woman with non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to hospital by Medavie Health Services, police said.

The suspect had already left the scene.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information has been asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.