Saskatoon police fatally shoot armed suspect

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said no officers were injured in a fatal officer-involved shooting incident on Thursday afternoon.

According to SPS, the shooting happened at a residence on the 1300 block of Avenue E North around 5:45 p.m. after they were called to investigate a possible male with a firearm.

SPS said once they arrived on scene, officers could hear shots being fired.

“Upon arrival, members in Patrol and the Tactical Support Unit were able to make entry into the multi-unit residence in an attempt to secure the safety of the other occupants in the building. They were confronted by the armed male suspect when the fatal shooting occurred,” SPS said in a news release.

There is no word on the name or age of the victim involved in the deadly shooting.

SPS has asked the investigation be led by the Regina Police Service with assistance from the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team. Two independent observers have also been requested.