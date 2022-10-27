Saskatoon police negotiators in standoff on Avenue Q

Saskatoon police are in an active standoff on the 100 block of Avenue Q South.

Traffic is restricted in the area, as the guns and gangs unit, tactical support unit and crisis negotiators are at the scene, police said in a press release. There are about seven police vehicles on scene, including the armoured vehicle.

Around 5 p.m. police used a large metal bar to break the windows and flew a drone into the house.

Using a loud speaker they announced they have a warrant and asked people to leave the residence.

Police asked the public to avoid the area until further notice.

Check for updates as the situation develops.

