SASKATOON -- Four people have been charged after an investigation into fentanyl trafficking in Saskatoon, police say.

A 19-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were arrested Jan. 31 in a gas station parking lot in the 3200 block of Preston Avenue South after investigators witnessed apparent drug trafficking, according to a news release.

A search of the woman located baggies of fentanyl and cannabis and a ringing cell phone. The man was found in possession of methamphetamine, hydromorph contin capsules, more than $1,000 in cash and a cell phone.

Through the night and into the next day, police then searched four homes in the 400 block of Hunter Road, 200 block of Kloppenburg Way, 1200 block Wright Crescent and 400 block Fairmont Drive.

Two men, including a 32-year-old man who is charged, attempted to flee the home on Hunter Road but were taken into custody. Inside officers located 28.8 grams of fentanyl, 177 grams of cannabis, more than $3,000 cash, four cell phones and drug paraphernalia, police say.

At the home on Kloppenburg Way officers found 9 mm ammunition and three cell phones. In Wright Crescent home, officers found 5.9 g of psilocybin, as well as cell phones in the 400 block of Fairmont Drive.

The 19-year-old woman and 32-year-old man are facing charges including: trafficking fentanyl, possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl and possession of the proceeds of crime.

The 41-year-old man is charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Another man, 31, was arrested and charged with possessing ammunition while prohibited.