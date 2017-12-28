A Saskatoon Police constable is facing a charge of common assault.

Following an investigation by the SPS Professional Standards section, Constable Jarett Gelowitz was charged in relation to an on-duty incident in December, 2016 which involved a stolen vehicle evading officers, police said in a news release.

The release said the stolen vehicle was spotted by officers in the area of Eight Street and Clarence Avenue just before 1:00 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2016.

Stop sticks were deployed to flatten the stolen vehicle’s tires. Two men were arrested and both were charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000. The 18-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with a minor cut on his arm, while the 17-year-old passenger was taken to police cells.

The Saskatoon Police Service reviewed the incident under its Use of Force Review Committee. Further consultation took place with the Provincial Complaints Commission and then crown prosecutors for its opinion prior to a charge being laid, according to the release.

Constable Gelowitz has been reassigned to administrative duties with Saskatoon police pending the outcome of court proceedings. The constable is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Jan. 25.