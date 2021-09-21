SASKATOON -- Following an investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) sex crimes unit, a 60-year-old man has been charged with sexual assualt.

On April 26, an alleged sexual assault was reported to police, according to an SPS news release.

Police have charged Cecil Wolfe in connection to the reported incident.

Wolfe and the alleged victim knew each other, according to SPS.

Investigators are "concerned there may be other victims in the community" and are asking anyone with information to call police at 306-975-8300.