Saskatoon police chief takes part in 'polar plunge'

Saskatoon’s police chief, Troy Cooper, participated in a polar plunge as a fundraiser for Special Olympics Saskatchewan.

The event was held just before noon at 1714 Preston Avenue North on Saturday, a Saskatoon Police Service news release said.

The plunge was part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Saskatchewan, according to the news release.

This was the first polar plunge of 2023, SPS said.

Another polar plunge will be held in Regina on Feb. 11, according to the event website.