Saskatoon police charge man with 2nd-degree murder in 33-year-old woman's death
Saskatoon police have arrested a man in connection with an Aug. 29 homicide.
Melissa Bear, 33, died in hospital after she was found injured in a home in the 1100 block of St. Paul's Place.
On Tuesday, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said investigators were hoping to locate 33-year-old Cary Daniel Bluebell, calling him a "person of interest" in Bear's death.
In an update sent to media on Friday, SPS said Bluebell was arrested Thursday following "a brief foot pursuit with police."
Bluebell is charged with second-degree murder in connection with Bear's death. He also had unrelated outstanding warrants, according to police.
He is expected to appear in court Monday morning.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES | Poilievre delivering rally-style Conservative convention speech
Pierre Poilievre is delivering a rally-style speech at the Conservative convention aimed at pushing his 'common sense' message beyond the base, to the broader public. CTV News is covering the address live, follow along for updates.
'Disrespectful and destructive' vandalism on Canadian National Historic Site
Vandals have once again defaced a historic Indigenous site of pictographs in Ontario's Bon Echo Provincial Park.
Is hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying hurricane Lee are disturbing.
New footage from police body cams, drones show how officers were overwhelmed during 'Freedom Convoy' protests in Ottawa
As the criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues, the Crown has released never-before-seen video evidence showing what the occupation of the nation's capital was like from the police perspective.
B.C. health minister warns high emergency room demand may be 'new normal'
British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province is experiencing unusually high demand for emergency medical services - even before the cold-and-flu season begins - and the situation may be a "new normal."
Christian group says it influenced Saskatchewan government over pronoun rules
The founder of a group described as a national Christian organization says it's been successful in influencing the Saskatchewan Party government to adopt pronoun and sexual education policies that affect children at school.
WATCH | Ex-military general says Canada being destroyed by 'woke movement'
Retired lieutenant general Michel Maisonneuve and his wife, Barbara, took the stage on Thursday at the Conservative Party convention, with the couple deriding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's so-called 'woke agenda.'
'One Chip Challenge' product pulled from Canadian shelves after U.S. teen's death
The manufacturer of the One Chip Challenge is pulling the product from Canadian and U.S. shelves after a teen's death in Massachusetts.
Children's snorkel mask recalled by Health Canada
Health Canada has recalled certain children’s snorkel masks due to a suffocation hazard.
Regina
-
Pedestrian dead following collision with 'large truck,' Regina police say
A pedestrian is dead following a collision with a vehicle in east Regina Friday afternoon, police said.
-
Christian group says it influenced Saskatchewan government over pronoun rules
The founder of a group described as a national Christian organization says it's been successful in influencing the Saskatchewan Party government to adopt pronoun and sexual education policies that affect children at school.
-
Regina police ask for help in search for 5 stolen wheelchairs
The Saskatchewan Wheelchair Sports Association and the Regina Police Service (RPS) are asking for the public’s help after multiple wheelchairs and related sports equipment were stolen earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
Explosive devices deliberately placed and detonated on Winnipeg property: police
A Winnipeg man has been arrested after police allege explosive devices were deliberately discarded and detonated on a property in the city’s Westwood neighbourhood.
-
'It was a distraction': New policy at Manitoba school division keeping cell phones out of classrooms
As kids head back into the classroom, students in one Manitoba division will have to keep their cell phones out of sight.
-
Mounties identify 16-year-old suspect in Thompson homicide
Manitoba RCMP have revealed the identity of a 16-year-old wanted as a suspect in a Thompson homicide last month.
Calgary
-
142 E. coli cases connected to Calgary-area daycares confirmed; 26 sick kids in hospital
The number of confirmed E. coli cases connected to 11 Calgary-area daycares continues to spike, reaching 142 as of Friday afternoon.
-
Jupiter Theatre teams up with Calgary circus artists on The Time Machinist
It appears to be circus season in Calgary.
-
Pet-friendly rental shortage leading to shelter overcrowding
The Community Animal Services shelter has 88 per cent of its kennels filled, but over the last couple years it hasn’t been uncommon to be over capacity.
Edmonton
-
Possible asbestos exposure at Edmonton school: What you need to know
Edmonton Public School superintendent Darrel Robertson apologized at a news conference on Friday after the board informed parents earlier this week that students may have been exposed to asbestos during construction work at a southside school earlier this year.
-
Man charged with 'dangerous operation' of boat through Whitemud Creek
A man has been charged for driving a powerboat through Edmonton's Whitemud Creek, nearly hitting other water users, earlier in the summer.
-
3 females groped in Whyte Avenue area, police searching for culprit
Police are investigating three sexual assaults that happened in the Whyte Avenue area on Sept. 1 and 2.
Toronto
-
'Brilliant, amazing': Ontario mom remembers son authorities say died from Kenneth Law's products as death toll reaches 120
An Ontario mom is remembering her son who died by suicide using products police believe he ordered online from alleged suicide salesman Kenneth Law, as the number of deaths Law may be linked to climbed to at least 120.
-
Refugees still being told there is no space in Toronto’s shelter system
The city is still referring refugees and asylum seekers to federal shelter programs despite passing a motion ensuring these individuals will have access to Toronto’s facilities.
-
Nearly 500 educational assistants fired from Peel District School Board: union
OPSEU Local 2100, the union representing educational assistants within the Peel District School Board, has reported the termination of nearly 500 EAs days before the start of the new school year.
Ottawa
-
9-year-old lost after school bus drops her off in the wrong Ottawa neighbourhood
The first day of school can be hectic for most kids and parents, but one Ottawa family had a scare when the school bus dropped off their nine-year-old daughter in the wrong neighbourhood.
-
OC Transpo to run 'limited number of double-car trains' on O-Train during peak periods
Starting Monday, a "limited number of double car trains" will run during weekday peak periods, according to a note on the OC Transpo website.
-
New footage from police body cams, drones show how officers were overwhelmed during 'Freedom Convoy' protests in Ottawa
As the criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues, the Crown has released never-before-seen video evidence showing what the occupation of the nation's capital was like from the police perspective.
Vancouver
-
Drought in B.C. has salmon running 'a marathon in a sauna,' foundation warns
British Columbia's prolonged drought risks damaging the salmon population for generations and has led to a series of emergency, rapidly deployed projects in an effort to intervene.
-
Pride crosswalks in Richmond defaced 9 times in 1 month, suspects sought: RCMP
Mounties are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects as they investigate several incidents in which Pride crosswalks were vandalized in Richmond last month.
-
Rave, then nap: Vancouver theatre invites families to early morning dance party
A new rave series is kicking off in Vancouver this weekend, offering families the opportunity to cut loose and make community connections before nap time.
Montreal
-
Man facing arson charges in northern Quebec wildfires to remain in custody
A Quebec man facing arson charges for allegedly setting forest fires during the province's unprecedented wildfire season will remain detained ahead of a bail hearing on Monday.
-
Quebec to appeal court ruling on Bill 40 that declared overhaul of school board system was unconstitutional
The Quebec government will appeal a recent court ruling that declared parts of a law that overhauled the province's school board system were unconstitutional.
-
Police escort residents out of Park Ex council meeting during heated debate over bike lanes
A debate over parking spaces in Park Extension is reaching a boiling point once again. On Tuesday, a borough council meeting became so heated that residents had to be escorted out by police.
Vancouver Island
-
Inmate serving life sentence for murder dies at Vancouver Island prison
The federal correctional service says an inmate has died while in custody at a minimum-security prison on Vancouver Island. A statement from Correctional Service Canada says inmate Richard Paul Preston died on Sept. 2 at William Head Institution, west of Victoria.
-
NEW
NEW | Malahat highway to see overnight traffic delays through to fall, ministry says
More delays are in store for travellers on the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway on Vancouver Island. The British Columbia Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says repair work through the Tunnel Hill area will require single-lane alternating traffic overnight starting Sept. 11.
-
COVID-19 cases spike in B.C. but no more cases of new variant detected
British Columbia is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 numbers, with cases, test positivity, hospitalizations and deaths all up in recent weeks.
Atlantic
-
Is hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying hurricane Lee are disturbing.
-
Lack of jobs forces CBU student to travel more than three hours for classes
Mahavir Jadeja is an international student at Cape Breton University, who travels 300 kilometers almost every day to attend classes in Sydney, N.S.
-
Coyote attacks cyclist along Cape Breton's Cabot Trail, says Parks Canada
Parks Canada says a coyote attacked a cyclist who was travelling Cape Breton's Cabot Trail earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury victim defrauded $9,500 in Kijiji lumber scam
A fraud scheme using Kijiji to sell ‘leftover lumber’ has been uncovered in Greater Sudbury.
-
Operators of northern Ontario power plant forced into bankruptcy
Validus Power Corp., which operates a power plant in northern Ontario, has been forced into receivership.
-
Allegations of nepotism, mismanagement surface at Sudbury town hall
The company at the centre of a road dispute with City of Greater Sudbury staff was given a chance to air its grievances about this summer's work stoppage at a town hall Thursday night.
London
-
Two found dead inside London apartment unit, police investigating
Friends of one of the deceased took to social media indicating this incident could have been a murder-suicide, however, police have not confirmed that detail.
-
Nathaniel Veltman trial may be shortened
CTV News has learned that the trial, which was scheduled to last 12 to 14 weeks, may only take half the allotted time.
-
Kindergarten class reunites after 75 years
It’s a day to reminisce for 25 former students of Hanover Public School who met for the first time 75 years ago, this week.