Saskatoon police charge man with 2nd-degree murder in 33-year-old woman's death

Saskatoon police have arrested a man in connection with an Aug. 29 homicide.

Melissa Bear, 33, died in hospital after she was found injured in a home in the 1100 block of St. Paul's Place.

On Tuesday, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said investigators were hoping to locate 33-year-old Cary Daniel Bluebell, calling him a "person of interest" in Bear's death.

In an update sent to media on Friday, SPS said Bluebell was arrested Thursday following "a brief foot pursuit with police."

Bluebell is charged with second-degree murder in connection with Bear's death. He also had unrelated outstanding warrants, according to police.

He is expected to appear in court Monday morning.