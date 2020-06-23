SASKATOON -- The association that represents members of the Saskatoon Police Service has reached a three-year collective agreement with the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners.

The agreement runs retroactively from Jan. 1, 2020 through December 2022. The previous contract expired Dec. 31, 2019.

The agreement includes salary increases of one per cent for Jan. 1 and July 1, 2020, 1.6 per cent on July 1, 2021, and 1.5 per cent on July 1, 2022.

According to a joint news release, 76.8 per cent of members voted in favor of the new contract.

“The Saskatoon Police Association is pleased to have reached a negotiated settlement with the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners,” said Dean Pringle, President of the SPA, in the news release.

“We feel the agreement reached is fair for our members and is consistent with other police services across the prairies.”

The SPA represents 529 active members of the Saskatoon Police Service.

“The Board is also pleased with the agreement that has been negotiated and we are confident the measures set forth will continue to contribute to strengthening the culture of community safety in Saskatoon,” Board Chair Darlene Brander said in the release.