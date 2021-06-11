SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Guns and Gangs Unit have arrested two suspects who were wanted for attempted murder following a stabbing last month.

On May 22nd, police say two males were stabbed at a residence in the 100 block of 109th Street West. Police say the first suspect wanted for murder was arrested at approximately 10:00 p.m. Thursday, during a high risk traffic stop on a taxi in the 1400 block of 11th street west.

A 25 year old man and a 33-year-old female were taken into custody. Police say they seized a loaded, sawed-off shotgun in the vehicle.

The second suspect, a 35-year-old man, was arrested this morning at a residence in the 1500 block of Rayner Avenue.

In addition to attempted murder, both are charged with uttering threats and robbery in connection with the incident on May 22nd.

Police say numerous firearms-related charges have also been laid against the 25-year-old man and 33-year-old woman.