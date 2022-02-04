Saskatoon police arrest man who allegedly stole sentimental items from condo

Police have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with a break-in where a Saskatoon woman says several sentimental items were stolen from her condo in the College Park neighbourhood.

Karen Malanowich said she was away from home on Jan. 14 but when she returned, she discovered her suite had been broken into, food was scattered throughout the kitchen, clothing was thrown on the floor and cupboards and drawers were left open.

She soon learned her father’s ashes that were contained in a silk bag and his Montana guitar were among the things stolen.

“Some of the items that were taken were just really personal to myself and my family,” she told CTV News.

Malanowich said she has been working with the Saskatoon Police Service’s (SPS) Break and Enter Unit and received a call on Thursday, saying one of the suspects has been arrested.

“Initially I was in shock and really quite surprised, you know, just hearing about what people say and how hard it is to find these people,” she said.

Malanowich is hoping the arrest will lead to her getting her father’s ashes and guitar back.

“My dad, every chance he got, he was playing it at any Christmas event or any family gathering, so that guitar really meant a lot to us and we want to keep it in our family. We want to bring it back to where it belongs, which is with us.”

The man police arrested has been charged with break and enter to commit theft and is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday.