Saskatoon police arrest 35-year-old man after standoff on Barr Place

The Saskatoon police arrested a 35-year-old man after a standoff on Barr Place on Saturday. The Saskatoon police arrested a 35-year-old man after a standoff on Barr Place on Saturday.

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London