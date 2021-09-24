SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police say a 27-year-old man is in custody facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after driving erratically and failing to stop for officers early Friday.

Just after midnight Friday, an unmarked police vehicle was almost hit by a pick-up truck near the intersection of Eighth Street and Broadway, according to a news release from Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Police said the truck continued westbound on Eighth Street at a high rate of speed while driving “extremely erratic and abnormal.”

Officers then saw the truck exit onto the Sid Buckwold Bridge where it narrowly missed a city transit bus in a construction zone then continued driving fast down Idylwyld Drive, SPS said.

According to SPS, the Air Support Unit took over and followed the truck until it parked in a lot on Faithful Avenue near 51st Street. The driver then fled on foot and was tracked and apprehended by the SPS Canine Unit.

The 27-year-old man is charged with impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, evading police and refusal to comply with a breath demand.