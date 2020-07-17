Advertisement
Saskatoon Motion Fitness warns of COVID-19 case
SASKATOON -- Anyone who's been at the Motion Fitness in Brighton over the last week is being advised to watch for symptoms of COVID-19.
Motion Fitness has sent emails to some of its members who checked into the location recently alerting them to a case of the illness.
The gym has identified four days starting last week when a person who tested positive was at the gym.
- July 9 - 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- July 10 - 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- July 13 - 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- July 14 - 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The gym has been sanitized since the case was reported, Motion Fitness says.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority did not issue a public service announcement, saying those are only issued in certain cases in the interest of public safety and when potential contacts cannot be identified and contacted within 48 hours.