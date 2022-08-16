Saskatoon mosquito counts higher than last year, but low compared to historical average

The number of mosquitos around is below historical averages, according to the City of Saskatoon.

“The historical, 10-year average is much higher than the averages we’ve had this year, with the exception of the weeks of July, where we were close and once over the 10-year average, “ Sydney Worthy said.

The city has caught about five mosquitos per trap for the last week.

“Last year, the weekly average from Aug 7-13 was 1.01. So compared to last year, our current average of 5.02 is higher, but still significantly lower than the historical of 23.63. The last few years of drought have lowered the historical average quite significantly.”

Worthy said there have been low counts of Culex tarsalis, which is the biggest carrier of the West Nile virus.