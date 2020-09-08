Tammy Brown had about 80 stab wounds all around her body, a forensic pathologist testified on Tuesday.

Blake Schreiner is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Brown.

The 39-year-old was found dead in the couple’s River Heights home on Jan. 29, 2019.

Schreiner's trial resumed on Tuesday, after being adjourned for months.

Saskatchewan’s Chief Forensic Pathologist Dr. Shaun Ladham examined numerous stab wounds across Brown’s body — including between her ribs, her chest and arms.

Ladham said Brown’s heart, lungs and liver had been punctured, and bones broke during the stabbing.

Brown died from excessive blood loss, Ladham told court.

Earlier in the trial, in March, a confessional police interview video was played.

In the video, Schreiner told the investigator he woke up around 5 a.m. and there was a voice inside his head. He said he grabbed a knife and went into the master bedroom.

"I pretty much blacked out for most of it. I didn’t even know what I was doing," Schreiner said in the video.

During the police interview, Schreiner said he and Brown had been discussing plans for separation.

He told the investigator, Brown’s last words were addressed to her children — who were home during the stabbing.

"Mommy loves you."

Schreiner’s trial is scheduled to continue at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench all week.